TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

