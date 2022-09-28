TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

332 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

