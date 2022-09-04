TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 249 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located near South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2633 9720 2633 9721 2632 9720 2624 9719 2619 9718 2615 9718 2612 9717 2607 9720 2608 9720 2611 9722 2635 9724 2642 9723 2641 9722 2642 9722 2644 9723 2655 9722 2655 9701 2607 9704 2607 9716 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather