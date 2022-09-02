TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 246 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING EXPIRED AT 245 AM CDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM... Galveston Bay... The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather