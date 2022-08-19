TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 653 AM CDT, nearly stationary showers and thunderstorms located

in and around the Galveston Bay area are capable of producing wind

gusts of 34 knots or greater. The Texas City Levee WeatherFlow

site reported a wind gust of 38 knots at 638 AM CDT.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and possible waterspouts.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Southwestern East Galveston Bay, Galveston Ship Channel, Galveston

Bay Entrance, Galveston Bay, Offatts Bayou, North Jetty, Galveston

Pier 21, Smith Point, Galveston Causeway, The Texas City Dike,

Eagle Point, northeastern West Bay and southern Trinity Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Houston Ship Channel Light 55...

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 37...

Dickinson Bayou Channel Buoy 17...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 3...

Texas City Channel Light 11...

Clear Creek Channel Light 6...

Houston Ship Channel Light 65 and

Clear Creek Channel Light 2.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather