TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1039 AM CDT, a line of thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts was located from Smith Point and Crystal Beach to

Jamaica Beach. The line of thunderstorms was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

East Galveston Bay, Galveston Ship Channel, West Bay, Galveston Bay

Entrance, Offatts Bayou, North Jetty, Galveston Pier 21, Smith

Point, Galveston Causeway, Rollover Pass, The Texas City Dike,

southeastern Galveston Bay and southeastern Trinity Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Texas City Channel Light 11...

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 25...

Houston Ship Channel Light 37...

Texas City Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Lighted Buoy 32...

Texas City Connection Channel Buoy 4...

Dickinson Bayou Channel Buoy 3 and

Houston Ship Channel Light 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

