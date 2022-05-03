TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

114 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas around 6 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Bay conditions may continue to be hazardous to small craft into

late tonight as conditions gradually improve. Small craft should

exercise caution through the overnight hours.

