TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

217 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30

knots.

* WHERE...Bays and Coastal Waters out to 60 NM between Baffin Bay

and Matagorda Ship Channel.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather