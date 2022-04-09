TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather