TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 322 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather