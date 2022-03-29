TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 to 40 kt and

rough bay waters and seas 7 to 12 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. For the Gale

Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

6 to 11 ft possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning

to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight

through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

