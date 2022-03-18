TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

316 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with rough bay

waters and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay, and Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the

Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft nearshore and 5 to 7 ft offshore expected.

Rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Portions of Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay and Gulf of

Mexico.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM CDT Friday.

