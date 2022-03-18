TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 316 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with rough bay waters and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay, and Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft nearshore and 5 to 7 ft offshore expected. Rough bay waters. * WHERE...Portions of Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay and Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM CDT Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather