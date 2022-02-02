TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 333 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday. capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough expected. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 3 AM CST Friday. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 2 PM CST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather