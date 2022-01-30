TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 938 PM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 4 AM CST TUESDAY... seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 4 AM CST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather