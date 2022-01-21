TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 333 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt decreasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 20 knots and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather