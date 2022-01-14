TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory Friday evening and

overnight, south winds increasing to near 20 knots. For the

Gale Warning beginning Saturday morning, northwest winds

increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts near 45 knots and seas

8 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory Friday evening and

overnight, south winds increasing to near 20 knots. For the

Gale Warning beginning Saturday morning, northwest winds

increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts near 45 knots and seas

8 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest

winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and

very rough bay waters. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally

low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6

PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest

winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds increasing to 30 to

35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and very rough bay waters.

For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6 PM

CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous bay waters which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory Friday evening and

overnight, south winds increasing to near 20 knots. For the

Gale Warning beginning Saturday morning, northwest winds

increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts near 45 knots and seas

8 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory Friday evening and

overnight, south winds increasing to near 20 knots. For the

Gale Warning beginning Saturday morning, northwest winds

increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts near 45 knots and seas

8 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts

up to 45 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest

winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and

very rough bay waters. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally

low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6

PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds increasing to 30 to

35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and very rough bay waters.

For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6 PM

CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous bay waters which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest

winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and

very rough bay waters. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally

low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6

PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest

winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST

Sunday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather