TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

247 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up

to 25 knots expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

