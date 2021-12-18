TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

340 AM CST Sat Dec 18 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 34 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

