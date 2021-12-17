TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 327 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather