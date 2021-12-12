TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 245 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather