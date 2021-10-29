TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels.

For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots

increasing to 20 to 25 knots with rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

