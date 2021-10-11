TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

423 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather