TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

403 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

9 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport

to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Monday

afternoon until Tuesday morning. Hurricane force winds

possible depending on development of system.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

9 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from High Island to

Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport

TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Tuesday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

