TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

307 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft expected to build in as swells from

Hurricane Ida spread into the region late this morning through

late night.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20

to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather