TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

457 PM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...STRONG WIND GUSTS ALONG OUTFLOW BOUNDARY OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 456 PM CDT, a weather station reported strong winds along an

outflow boundary around 30 knots. These winds were located along a

line extending from 13 nm north of Rollover Pass to Trinity Bay to 9

nm southwest of Eagle Point to 20 nm northwest of Bastrop Bay to 29

nm north of East Matagorda Bay, moving southeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2955 9473 2959 9457 2956 9452 2957 9445

2954 9446 2956 9437 2927 9428 2913 9456

2893 9533 2915 9517 2922 9522 2920 9510

2933 9495 2932 9491 2943 9491 2946 9497

2949 9494 2951 9498 2959 9482 2972 9467

...STRONG WIND GUSTS ALONG OUTFLOW BOUNDARY OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 456 PM CDT, a weather station reported strong winds along an

outflow boundary around 30 knots. These winds were located along a

line extending from 13 nm north of Rollover Pass to Trinity Bay to 9

nm southwest of Eagle Point to 20 nm northwest of Bastrop Bay to 29

nm north of East Matagorda Bay, moving southeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2955 9473 2959 9457 2956 9452 2957 9445

2954 9446 2956 9437 2927 9428 2913 9456

2893 9533 2915 9517 2922 9522 2920 9510

2933 9495 2932 9491 2943 9491 2946 9497

2949 9494 2951 9498 2959 9482 2972 9467

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather