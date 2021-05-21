TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

404 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

