TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 115 AM CDT, line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from East

Galveston Bay to near High Island A109, moving east at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Northeastern East Galveston Bay, Heald Bank, Tabs Buoy F, High

Island A23, Buoy 42035, High Island A109, High Island 157, High

Island A131, Rollover Pass, High Island A179, High Island 63, High

Island A61, High Island A80 and High Island 208.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 1B...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 1A...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 2...

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 2B and

Galveston Bay Entrance Channel Lighted Buoy 2A.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

