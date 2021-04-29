TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather