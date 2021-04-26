TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1252 PM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather