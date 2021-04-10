TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 204 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather