TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 353 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one nautical mile. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one nautical mile. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather