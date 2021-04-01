TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

231 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45

knots and seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and rough waters.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and rough waters will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

