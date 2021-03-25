TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

443 AM CDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City

to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft

Advisory, conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft

Advisory, conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

