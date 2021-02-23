TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 628 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather