TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 243 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.