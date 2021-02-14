TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 337 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. 