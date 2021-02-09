TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1152 PM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to

the Rio Grande out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from

the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

