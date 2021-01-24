TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

250 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one mile or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas

5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening

to 8 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels. Low visibility will make

navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense sea fog with visibilities of one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

