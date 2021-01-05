TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 310 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to below one nautical mile. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to below one nautical mile. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather