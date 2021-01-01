TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 306 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 