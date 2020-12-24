TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 323 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft. * WHERE...Upper Texas Coast. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A low water advisory may be required in the bays later this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Gale conditions are possible through noon, gusty winds will continue through the evening. So, a Small Craft Advisory will likely be issued when the Gale Warning expires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Copyright 2020 AccuWeather