TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 348 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Northwest Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and very rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.