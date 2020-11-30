TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
430 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to
Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya
River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather