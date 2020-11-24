TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
348 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Gulf of Mexico waters out to 60 nautical miles.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the
Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM
north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of
Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
