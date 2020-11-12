TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE BAYS OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS
COAST THIS MORNING...
Patchy to areas of fog will develop across the bays of the Middle
Texas Coast this morning. Visibilities of 2 to 4 miles can be
expected, with visibilities dropping to 1 mile or less at times.
Mariners should take caution when navigating this morning.
...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE BAYS OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS
COAST THIS MORNING...
Patchy to areas of fog will develop across the bays of the Middle
Texas Coast this morning. Visibilities of 2 to 4 miles can be
expected, with visibilities dropping to 1 mile or less at times.
Mariners should take caution when navigating this morning.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather