TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

344 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, water levels around 1 foot

below normal. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds around

20 knots and choppy to rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, water levels 1.5 to 2.5 feet

blow normal. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds

around 20 knots and bay waters choppy to rough.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 3 PM CDT this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

_____

