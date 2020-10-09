TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots. Gusts around gale force

across mainly offshore waters. Seas are expected to build to 8

to 12 feet across nearshore waters and 14 to 18 feet across

offshore waters with occasional higher waves.

* WHERE...Gulf waters out to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

