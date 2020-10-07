TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

TROPICAL STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

954 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Tropical Storm Conditions with northeast winds 30 to 40

kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Thursday night through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Tropical Storm Conditions with northeast winds 30 to 40

kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Thursday night through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Tropical Storm Conditions with northeast winds 30 to 40

kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Thursday night through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Tropical Storm Conditions with northeast winds 30 to 40

kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Thursday night through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Tropical Storm Conditions with northeast winds 30 to 40

kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from High

Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to

Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from

High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Thursday night through Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather