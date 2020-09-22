TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
404 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather