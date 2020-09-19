TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
HURRICANE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
410 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday
increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night
with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming
extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from
Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal
waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday
morning until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas
which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate
further.
